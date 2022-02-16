Amgen Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $17.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.53. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.72. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.