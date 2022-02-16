Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 6.8%

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.19. Approximately 6,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after acquiring an additional 388,321 shares during the last quarter.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

