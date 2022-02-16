Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 111,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASYS. Cowen reduced their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

