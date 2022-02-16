Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $89.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 37,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

