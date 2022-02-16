Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $526.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.39 million to $542.89 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

