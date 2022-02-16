Analysts Expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.82 Million

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to post $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.25 million and the lowest is $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.