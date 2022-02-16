Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.12). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 197,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.