Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.80 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

