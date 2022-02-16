Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.16. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,946,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,956,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.67. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.