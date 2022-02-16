Anglo American (AAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,075 ($41.61) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,075 ($41.61) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,870 ($38.84) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,550 ($34.51) to GBX 3,000 ($40.60). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,500 ($47.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($50.07) to GBX 3,300 ($44.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,559.50 ($48.17). 4,716,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,215.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,019.75. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

