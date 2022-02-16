Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,626.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,626 ($49.07) and last traded at GBX 3,516 ($47.58), with a volume of 3877719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.50 ($48.95).

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,215.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,019.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market capitalization of £47.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.