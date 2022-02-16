Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.94).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,385.50 ($18.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,355.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,406.43.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.