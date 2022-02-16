Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
