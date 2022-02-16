Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

