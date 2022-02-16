AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

AppLovin stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

