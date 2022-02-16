Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.