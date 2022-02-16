Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.