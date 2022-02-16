Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

