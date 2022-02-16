ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.12%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $40,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 148,350 shares of company stock worth $447,009 in the last ninety days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

