Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Archrock alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,049,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.