Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.45. 11,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,467,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

