Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $326.00

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.41), with a volume of 26816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.20 ($4.58).

Several research firms recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

Get Ascential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 378.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.