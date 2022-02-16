Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 84,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

