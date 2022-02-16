Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,700 ($36.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

