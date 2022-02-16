Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
