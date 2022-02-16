Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Asure Software by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

