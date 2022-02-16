ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.54 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

