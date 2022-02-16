ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.54 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

