ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.96

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as high as C$42.22. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 332,877 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACO.X shares. UBS Group upped their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

Get ATCO alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.