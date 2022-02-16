Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.36.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.89. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $223.81 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

