AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $39.50 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

