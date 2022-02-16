B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 207,917 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

RILY traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,727. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

