Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $9,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.