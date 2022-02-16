Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.91. 201,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,738,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $10,638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

