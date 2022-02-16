Barclays PLC Grows Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 223.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $397.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

