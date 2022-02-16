Barclays PLC Grows Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 90.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 64,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

