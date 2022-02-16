Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 194.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

