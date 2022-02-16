Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 6,195,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 532.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 279,774 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

