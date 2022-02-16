Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.67).

CAPC opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.29) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.55).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

