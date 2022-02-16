Barnes Group (B) to Release Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.