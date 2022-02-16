Barnes Group (B) to Release Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
B opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
