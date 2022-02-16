Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($105.68) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of BMW opened at €94.93 ($107.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.87 ($78.26) and a one year high of €100.42 ($114.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.34.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

