Ben Thompson Acquires 24 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.91) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($405.95).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,305 ($17.66) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($423.82).

On Friday, November 19th, Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($18.04), for a total value of £733,150 ($992,083.90).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,256 ($17.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.78. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 907.50 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.30).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.