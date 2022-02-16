Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BSEFY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Benesse has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

