Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $530.61

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.61 ($7.18) and traded as low as GBX 390.44 ($5.28). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.48), with a volume of 3,189 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 530.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 736.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

