Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

BCYC stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

