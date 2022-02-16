Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post $183.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the highest is $190.06 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 423%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $462.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $462.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $933.03 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.04.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.