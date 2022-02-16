BlackRock Inc. Has $21.17 Million Stock Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XL Fleet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XL Fleet by 43.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 341,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XL Fleet by 1,304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 803,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XL Fleet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XL Fleet by 191.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 340,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.46. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. XL Fleet had a net margin of 208.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

