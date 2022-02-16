BlackRock Inc. Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,682,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

ACMR stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

