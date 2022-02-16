BlackRock Inc. Has $23.14 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGP stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

