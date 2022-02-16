BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,819 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Outdoor Brands worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

