Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $158.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.34 million and the lowest is $121.29 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $563.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.92 million to $612.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.46 million, with estimates ranging from $543.42 million to $708.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

BXSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

BXSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,155. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

