Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.