Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.