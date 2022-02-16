Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 108.2% in January

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,082 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOAC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

