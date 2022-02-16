BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.92. 261,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 210,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

